Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 492,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,292,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,196,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 787,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $152.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

