Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RY opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

