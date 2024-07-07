Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $299.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.00. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $298.07 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

