Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 34.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $3.71 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

