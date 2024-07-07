Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,424 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

