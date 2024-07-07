Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 236 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.