Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 261 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

