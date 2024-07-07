Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 28,529 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 485,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

REVG stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

