Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,998 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

