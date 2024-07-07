Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,766 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

