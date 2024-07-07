Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 6,947 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RWX opened at $24.49 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.