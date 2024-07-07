Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 735 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,825,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,199,000 after acquiring an additional 173,606 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,426,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.