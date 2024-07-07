Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 801 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

