Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $202,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.83 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

