Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $206,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.