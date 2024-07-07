Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

