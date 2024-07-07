Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after acquiring an additional 103,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $243.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

