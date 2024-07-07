Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,384,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,213,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.86 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

