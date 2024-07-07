Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

