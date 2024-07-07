Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,277 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

