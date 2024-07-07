Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

