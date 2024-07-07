Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $587.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.85. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

