Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after buying an additional 201,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,902 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

