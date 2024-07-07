Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $463.83

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $463.83 and traded as high as $975.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $960.00, with a volume of 2,008 shares trading hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.92 and its 200-day moving average is $468.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $15.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 77.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

