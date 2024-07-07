Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $319,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,338.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Model N by 24.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

