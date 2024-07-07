Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

