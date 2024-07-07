Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.32

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 85411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Monro Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monro by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

