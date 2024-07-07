Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $98.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

