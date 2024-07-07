MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

