Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Shares Down 1.3%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Mr Price Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.2097 dividend. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Mr Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

