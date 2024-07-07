M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $146.49 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

