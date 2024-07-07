N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $115,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in N-able by 91.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in N-able by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in N-able by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

