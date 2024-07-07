Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 17.3%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 1,795,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 20.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

