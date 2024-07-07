National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. 36,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.58.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

