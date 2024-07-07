Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $21.83. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 65,245 shares traded.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.