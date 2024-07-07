Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $22.72. Nayax shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Trading Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $746.02 million, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $9,170,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

