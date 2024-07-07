Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.34. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,299,917 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,505 shares of company stock worth $165,089 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189,744 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,068,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 139,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.