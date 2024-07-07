NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.96 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.54%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

