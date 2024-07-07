Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $691.49

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $691.49 and last traded at $690.84, with a volume of 661178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $682.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

