New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

