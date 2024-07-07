NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $12.63. NewtekOne shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 133,173 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. On average, analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,650.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,650.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 52,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.