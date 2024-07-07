NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.64 and last traded at $71.73. Approximately 2,241,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,829,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

