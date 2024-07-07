Nicola Bruce Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,170 ($12,863.65).

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stelrad Group stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.17. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

About Stelrad Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.