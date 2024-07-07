Nicola Bruce Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,170 ($12,863.65).
Stelrad Group Stock Performance
Shares of Stelrad Group stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.17. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Stelrad Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stelrad Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.