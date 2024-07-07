NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.25. 5,699,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,701,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

