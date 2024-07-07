NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 8.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 27,955,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,555,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 13.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in NIO by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 213,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

