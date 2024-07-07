NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.47

Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $5.75. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 25,388 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $284.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.56.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in NL Industries in the first quarter worth $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

