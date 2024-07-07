Norden Group LLC Acquires 20,724 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 620.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after buying an additional 984,594 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $39.26 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

