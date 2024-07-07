Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $119.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

