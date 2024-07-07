Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $102.96 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

