Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

